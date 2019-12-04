The 83rd edition of the Okanagan Historical Society Report is on sale now, with a new format that highlights contributions by geographic area, including Summerland, Penticton and Oliver-Osoyoos.
Penticton’s section includes four articles, including a piece on the Paupers’ Cemetery at Penticton Lakeview Cemetery by local historian Randy Manuel and a story about The Kettle Valley Brakemen by Maggie Ricciardi.
Purchasing the report, which chronicles the natural and human history of the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen valleys, ensures the society lives on.
Copies of the report are available in Penticton for $12 each at Dragon’s Den, 12 Front St.
