Four local groups are sharing in $112,000 worth of grants from the Valley First Community Endowment.
Grants support charities and programs enhancing individual and community resiliency, particularly in the area of hunger and food security issues throughout Valley First’s communities. The scope of funding was extended outside of food security issues leading to the support of some innovative new projects.
The four local recipients are Penticton Recovery Resource Society, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, Penticton Soupateria and School District 67 – ConnectEd.
Since 2011, the Valley First Community Endowment has provided $872,260 in grant funding for 126 projects supporting resilient and resourceful communities.