Banning single-use plastic bags is a hot topic these days, with plastic bags being banned in 68 countries worldwide. Many cities in Canada are joining the fight on single-use plastics, due to their detrimental effects on the environment. Even still, plastic bags remain the primary method of dog poop removal for lots of dog owners. Have you thought about how you can make a difference by making a simple change in disposing of your dog’s waste?
Here are some facts that even the most eco-friendly of dog owners may not have considered:
• On average, one dog generates a kilogram of poop every few days. As of 2016, the dog population of Canada was about 7.6 million. That equals over 2.5 million kilograms of dog poop created a day, and over 924 million kilograms a year. That’s a ton of poop, which leads to a heck of a lot of plastic poop bags being used.
• Approximately 500 million plastic poop bags are used annually throughout the world.
• One plastic bag can take over 500 years to degrade in a landfill; that is if it ever fully degrades.
• Hundreds of thousands of marine animals are killed yearly by plastic bags.
Many environmentally-conscious dog owners make sure to pick up biodegradable dog poop bags. However, many of these bags are made with oxo-biodegradable material, which isn’t environmentally friendly at all.
Oxo-biodegradable plastic has a chemical named EPI added within the manufacturing process, which helps it to break down. Instead of fully biodegrading, they break down into smaller pieces. This makes it a lot harder to clean up than the entire plastic bag would be. This leads to total ecological destruction; it seems that these so-called “biodegradable” products are actually making just as much of a mess as traditional plastic bags are. We need to find another alternative to getting rid of our dog’s waste.
Along with this misinformation being spread regarding oxo-biodegradable materials, humans continue to rely on plastics, and they continue to infiltrate our environment in terrifying ways. The National Geographic recently revealed that scientists had found significant amounts of tiny plastic particles falling out of the air in a remote mountain location. If we don’t stop using oxo-biodegradable products, it won’t be too much longer before all of our air is filled with microplastics.
As dog owners, we can start to help reduce plastic pollution on our planet. The more we educate ourselves on this issue, the more we can do to help save the world. Together, we can make a goal of completely eliminating our use of oxo-biodegradable plastic bags and single-use plastic bags, which can move us forward to a greener and cleaner future.
We can start by using a truly eco-friendly, biodegradable dog waste bag. K9 Clean’s Eco Poop Scoop Bags contain no plastics whatsoever and, when they do degrade, they are completely consumed by micro-organisms. Our poop scoop bags are made of recycled paper, with a unique touchless system so that you don’t have to worry about accidentally touching your dog’s waste.
It is possible to take great care of your dogs, responsibly dispose of their waste, and do your part in taking care of our planet. This is why it is important to not only purchase plastic-free products but to raise awareness with your friends and family about harmful products that are marketed as “sustainable.” When we educate ourselves and others, we have the opportunity to make a difference for future generations of people and dogs.
K9 Clean would love to hear from you. If you have suggestions or other ideas that you would love to add, please let us know! Contact us at info@k9clean.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram @k9cleanpets and Facebook @k9clean to stay updated about the ways that we’re fighting plastic use with sustainable dog products.
