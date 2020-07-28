Oliver will go ahead with its annual tax sale this year, despite the B.C. government allowing local governments to suspend them during the pandemic.
Municipalities are required under the Community Charter to host the sales on the final Monday of each September, during which properties with three or more years of taxes owing on them are auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The original owners do, however, have a year after the auction to settle their debts and reclaim their properties.
In 2019, there were 13 properties on Oliver’s delinquent list, but the owners eventually settled up and there was no need for a sale. But now, with eight of those properties back on the list for 2020, town staff urged council to order the tax sale to go ahead in September.
“Staff feel that if the town defers the tax sale an additional year, it will further put these (property owners) into delinquency and they may be unable to dig themselves out,” Cathy Cowan the town’s chief administrative officer, told council at its meeting Monday.
Council, which heard the interest rate on delinquent taxes is 5.45 %, went along unanimously with her recommendation.
The B.C. government’s offer to suspend tax sales for 2020 was meant to allow municipalities some flexibility to assist their residents during the pandemic.