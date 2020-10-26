Time is running out to contribute to an effort to save a Naramata beach from falling into a developer’s hands.
A citizens’ group has started a fundraising campaign to collect the $850,000 to put towards the purchase of Centre Beach by Oct. 31.
If the public comes through, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will cover the other half of the $1.7-million purchase.
The half-acre lot on Okanagan Lake is owned by the Naramata Centre Society, which has left it open for public use for more than 70 years. The society is selling the beach to help fund its ongoing rebuild.
As of Monday, an online fundraiser had collected $768,000, leaving $82,000 to go. To donate, visit www.wayblaze.com.