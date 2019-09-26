Lake weeds grew more slowly this summer because of cooler and wetter conditions, water managers say.
The spread of Eurasian milfoil in Okanagan Lake was braked by the weather, says James Littley of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
During the summer, the OBWB runs a harvesting program that trims the top of the slimy lake weed. That control program has now ended for the season, and crews are getting ready for the winter-time rototilling operation, Littley said.
With rototilling, the roots of the milfoil are yanked from the lake bottom, which is a more effective way to control the spread of the invasive weed.
There had been concerns the federal government would designate a type of mussel found in some areas of local lakes to be an endangered species. If that had happened, it could have dramatically curtailed the milfoil rototilling program and allowed the weeds to spread.
That could have had a significant impact on tourism, and diminished the health of the aquatic ecosystem.
But Ottawa said in late August that more research needs to be done before any decision is made on whether to declare the Rocky Mountain ridged mussel to be endangered rather than, as it is currently described, a "species of special concern".
"Additional consideration on potential reclassification of the Rocky Mountain ridged mussel will be done, and this will also take into account socio-economic impacts and effects of the broader Okanagan Basin system," Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a release.
