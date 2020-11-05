Shooting of the movie “Change of Pace” continued this past week at venues around Penticton including the roundabout near the SS Sicamous. The movie, starring Eric McCormack, is being produced by Graham Fraser through his Suitcase Charlie Films company.
Most Popular
Articles
- Widening of river channel could quicken Okanagan Lake drainage
- Grocery store opens downtown
- YYF: Use it or lose it
- New general manager at the Lakeside Resort
- EDITORIAL: Hockey won't miss Mitchell Miller
- Rising virus stats frightening
- Downtown pharmacist suspended by College
- Milton file moving at a snail's pace
- The second wave: more widespread, less lethal
- Another Okanagan COVID outbreak
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20