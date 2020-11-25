Reduced operating hours go into effect next week at landfills in Penticton, Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos.
In Penticton, the Campbell Mountain Landfill will be closed Sundays from Dec. 6 through February. The dump will be open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The Keremeos landfill will be closed Wednesdays, December through February, opening Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oliver residents will see their landfill open an hour later than usual, Dec. 1 through February. It will be open noon to 3:45 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturdays.
Finally, the Okanagan Falls landfill will be closed Saturdays during the winter, but remain open 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on week days.