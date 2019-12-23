A motel unit and a motorhome were destroyed in separate blazes early Monday in Penticton.
Fire crews were called to the Granada Inn on Skaha Lake Road just before 6 a.m. to find smoke rising from the eaves on the second floor and fire inside a single room.
“When (crews) got there, the fire was pretty much out and they ended up just using a dry-chem extinguisher,” said Chris Forster, deputy chief of the Penticton Fire Department.
The room occupant wasn’t in at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Less than two hours later, at 7:34 a.m., crews were summoned to the Penticton Indian Reserve to assist with a motorhome that was on fire.
Forster said the vehicle’s lone occupant was found about 50 metres from the fire, and received first aid for burns while awaiting transfer to Penticton Regional Hospital.
That fire is also under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.