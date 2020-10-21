Electricity won’t cost more next year in Penticton, but other utilities will.
Acting on a decision from two weeks earlier, city council on Tuesday confirmed it will draw from the electrical utility’s reserve account to make up the $1.1 million difference that’s expected to result from its wholesale cost of power rising in 2021 but not charging customers for it. The reserve account has $18 million in it.
Other utilities aren’t quite as flush and have major capital needs on the horizon, which are largely responsible for the rate increases.
Effective Jan. 1, the cost of water will rise 7%, the sanitary sewer rate will jump 23% and the storm sewer rate will spike 34%. The percentage increases will be identical for residential, commercial and industrial users. Separately, agricultural water rates will climb 10%.
It will add up to an average of $12.32 more per month for residential customers, $87.29 for commercial properties and $568.56 for industrial users.