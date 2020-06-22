Four more non-unionized positions made it onto Summerland’s Sunshine List in 2019.
However, there were three fewer unionized positions on the list, for a net gain of just one, taking to 36 the number of District of Summerland employees who earned more than $75,000 last year.
Meanwhile, the statement of financial information presented to council Monday showed Mayor Toni Boot collected $35,846 last year with expenses of $8,743.
Each of the six councillors was paid $16,125. Coun. Doug Holmes had the highest expenses at $7,931, but his total included a trip to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City where he served as Summerland’s sole delegate. Coun. Erin Trainer had the lowest expenses at just $50.
District of Summerland’s highest earners for 2019
1. Ryan Robillard, power lineman: $137,734
2. Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities: $128,653
3. Clayton Keys, power lineman, $127,638
4. David Svetlichny, director of finance: $124,583
5. Corine Gain, director of development services: $120,341
6. Jeremy Storvold, general manager of power utility: $116,474
7. Jeremy Denegar, director of corporate services: $114,894
8. Bill Wilson, power lineman: $114,705
9. Glenn Noble, fire chief: $104,254
10. Devon van der Meulen, utilities manager, $101,179