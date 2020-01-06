A man who was taken to hospital Monday morning following a fire in his Penticton motel room may have tried to trap himself inside the unit, according to a rescuer.
Ogopogo Motel manager Ron Conley said he arrived around 11 a.m. and saw the orange flow of flames in the ground-floor unit’s window.
Conley smashed the window and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside to help douse the flames.
Firefighters arrived soon after – “they’re response time was unreal,” said Conley – and forced their way into the suite to retrieve the victim.
“He had everything barricaded against the door,” said Conley, who also noted the door was also dead-bolted from the inside.
The tenant, he added, had been living at the 16-unit motel on Riverside Drive for about a month and a half, and apparently had mental-health issues.
“He’s been listening to some really weird shit on his phone,” said Conley.
The victim was “in and out of consciousness” after being removed from the unit and placed in an ambulance, according to Capt. Wes Swaren of the Penticton Fire Department.
Swaren confirmed his team had “some problems” making entry, but declined to say if he believed the door had been barricaded.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage was limited to the victim’s unit.
“There was a lot of smoke and heat in there,” said Swaren. “But we were on scene fairly quick… and the fire didn’t get a chance to advance too far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.