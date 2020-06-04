Some of us may be a bit leery about entering art galleries. We may feel we don’t know enough about art, or the subject matter seems untouchable, remote or even elitist. Perhaps we don’t have the coin to pay the entrance fee.
Public art breaks down these barriers. Outdoor sculptures are visually and physically accessible to all. We are welcome to pause, look and even touch.
With that in mind, the second piece to enjoy in Penticton’s public sculpture program this year is called “Peekaboo and Waterfeather,” which has been installed in the green space between City Hall and Gyro Park.
It consists of two halves of one stone of Italian Bardiglio marble that weigh nearly 600 kilograms. Bardiglio is a dark-grey-and-white marble that is often called Bardiglio Scuro, with “scuro” meaning “dark colour” in Italian. It comes from the Tuscany area of Italy.
Victoria artist Ken Laforme, who created “Peekaboo and Waterfeather,” says that while carving the stone, he had a dream in which his kids snuck up behind his parents and yelled, “Peekaboo!” after which Laforme saw the path ahead.
In the other half of the sculpture’s name, “water” refers to the aqueous origins of the stone and “feather” to the fleeting nature of it.
Laforme was born in Nova Scotia and grew up on the East Coast. As a boy, drawing was as much a part of his life as were the trees, ponds and paths.
His father served in the Navy and flew Sea King helicopters, while his mother, a second-generation Japanese-Canadian Nisei, was a school teacher and painter. .
Laforme graduated from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design and then spent three years studying the lost art of marble carving in Pietrasanta, Italy. For over 18 years, he has maintained a sculpture studio on Vancouver Island and has exhibited in Canada, the U.S., Italy and Hong Kong.
Robin Robertson is an avid public art supporter who detours frequently to see outdoor art