Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Deer Ridge area of Summerland.
The district says the final phase of wildfire mitigation work in the neighbourhood will require controlled burning of wood debris.
“The exact date that the burning will take place cannot be determined as it is dependent upon the daily atmospheric ventilation index. Due to ventilation index requirements, burning may be required over multiple days,” the district said in a press release.
Deer Ridge is just west of the downtown core, and bounded approximately by Morrow and Cartwright avenues.
