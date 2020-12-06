Interior Health (IH) has declared an outbreak at Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton.
One staff member and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.
IH will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.
To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.
Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:
· Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).
· Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
· Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.
Village by the Station is operated by The Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit operator. The long-term care building has 100 publicly funded long-term care beds. The assisted living and independent living sections are not affected by the outbreak. The operator has implemented a temporary stop to all visits across the site as an added precaution.
Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on our public website www.interiorhealth.ca