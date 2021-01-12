Henry, you might get your grandmother’s birthday card yet.
Penticton RCMP announced Monday they’ve arrested one man in connection with a string of mail thefts.
While executing a warrant at the suspect’s residence, officers allegedly located stolen mail, forged documentation and a children’s birthday card addressed to Henry from Grama Patti.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the card and help get it to Henry.
“Our officers have been actively working to solve recent mail thefts and break-ins to community mail boxes,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“This arrest will hopefully have a direct impact, and help prevent these kinds of thefts from re-occurring.”
Mark Anthony Stewart, 38, has been charged with possessing forged documents, possessing identity documents, possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
He has a lengthy criminal records and is behind bars pending a bail hearing Jan. 19.