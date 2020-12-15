Editor's note: T'is the season for year-end countdowns. Today we present the first entry in the top 10 news stories of 2020.
After a successful five-month test period this year, booze is officially welcome back at some Penticton beaches in 2021 – within reason, of course.
Council in November gave staff approval to plan for a similar program next summer, and also approved spending approximately $85,000 for more signage and waste receptacles.
“The responsible consumption program provided Penticton with national media attention and supported our restaurant and brewery industry in a unique way during the challenges of the pandemic,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, wrote in his Nov. 17 report to council.
“The results of the summer showed few instances of abuse and good decision-making from those who participated. Stakeholder comments show a need for additional garbage and recycling receptacles and more maintenance.”
Under terms of the program, adults ages 19 and up may consume alcohol in designated places every day from noon to 8 p.m.
On the north end of the city, the designated area spans parks and beaches along Okanagan Lake from Power Street east through Marina Way beach. On the south end, the designated area covers the western half of Skaha Lake Park.
The program was initially proposed by Coun. Campbell Watt as a way to boost pandemic-stricken businesses by encouraging people to enjoy take-out food and beverages from local places in the newly licensed public spaces.
“I think what we have right now is an opportunity to allow responsible adults to be responsible adults,” Watt said when council considered the idea in May.
“So many times as a city we look at everything (in the) worst-case scenario…. If we put proper procedures in place, I think this would be a really great opportunity for us to not say no to everything.”
Penticton RCMP later determined there were 80 files over the summer associated with the program, but none resulted in criminal charges, and the program itself wasn’t seen as a major drain on resources.
Ironically, the bylaw that allowed the city to regulate the consumption of alcohol in public places was signed by then-mayor and current city Coun. Jake Kimberley in 1992 to cut off the flow of booze following a riot at an MC Hammer concert.
Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver were the only other communities in B.C. to allow consumption of alcohol in their parks this summer, while several others, including Vernon, rejected the idea.