One person is in custody after firing shots at a home in Hedley early Friday.
Police say four adults and a child were inside the residence on the 900 block of Daly Avenue when multiple rounds were fired in what is believed to have been a targetted attack.
“Miraculously, no one was injured,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.
The 35-year-old male suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at a separate location and faces numerous charges.
“Investigators of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment General Investigation Section have assumed conduct of the ongoing criminal investigation and are being supported by forensic specialists,” added O’Donaghey.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
