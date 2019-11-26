UBC Okanagan researchers who studied children’s screen time will talk about their findings in a pair of presentations on Wednesday.
Associate psychology professor Susan Holtzman received funding for her study from Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society and Childhood Connections.
Presentations of Screen Time and Young Children: What Parents and Caregivers Should Know will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The morning session will be at the Hollywood Road Education centre and the event talk at the Kelowna Innovation Centre, 460 Doyle Ave.
The events are free, but pre-registration is required at familyscreentime.ca.
Holtzman, her fellow UBCO researchers as well as members from Project Literacy and Childhood Connections will talk about the study.
According to the Canadian Paediatric Society, children between the ages of two and five should use screens for less than one hour per day.
“It’s a fascinating area of research that is relevant to so many families,”said Holtzman in a news release.
“Parents’ roles are constantly evolving, there are always new challenges. Figuring out a healthy amount of screen time is one of them.”
