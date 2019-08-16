A woman who attempted to snatch a newborn baby from its mother’s arms last summer in Osoyoos will spend two more years behind bars.
Sharon Constance Forner, 46, pleaded guilty last week to one count of break and enter in connection with the incident Aug. 8, 2018.
She will be bound by a three-year probation order once her sentence in a federal prison is up, and has been banished from Osoyoos by Judge Greg Koturbash.
The victim and mother, Katherine Rinas, was present in court for Forner’s sentencing and said while she wished Forner would spend longer in prison, she was happy with the probation order.
“I’m happy she’s not coming back to Osoyoos,” said Rinas. “I’m happy for the public. I can play outside in the front yard with my girls and not worry about anything. I plan to reside (in Osoyoos) for as long as I can. Hopefully for my lifetime.”
Rinas said she’s ramped up security in her home, including an automatic door locking system, more cameras and adopted another large dog.
“In the moment, when she’s wearing a wig and gloves, I didn’t know who was there. My newborn baby was on the couch. It was quite traumatic in that moment,” she explained.
She said her oldest daughter is still frightened by the experience and sleeps with one of the dogs in her room every night.
“She still says she’s scared someone’s going to come in,” said Rinas.
Police at the time said Forner was wearing a wig and yellow rubber gloves when she walked into a stranger’s home and asked to see the resident’s newborn baby.
The mother was able to push Forner out the door, at which point Forner retrieved a knife from her waistband and forced her way back into the house. The two women struggled before the mother was again able to remove Forner from the home. The mother then locked the door and called police.
Forner was arrested that same day and has been behind bars ever since. A subsequent psychiatric assessment found she was mentally competent.
