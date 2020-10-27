A student or staff member at Kelowna Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.
Interior Health is following up with contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus as a result of the confirmed case.
“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a Monday morning release.
“(We) will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the release states.
“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine what if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community,” the release states.
The COVID-19 exposure at KSS was said to have occurred on Oct. 19, 20, and 21, Interior Health states on its website. Public health does not identify whether the person is a student or a teacher when there are a few affected individuals at a school.
It’s the first reported exposure of COVID-19 at a Kelowna-area public school. But a French-language school, ecole de L’Anse-sable, has had 11 positive cases of the disease among staff and students, with another 160 people connected to the school in self-isolation.
That school is now closed until at least Nov. 4
KSS is the largest school in the Central Okanagan, with 1,869 students. It’s said to be at capacity and a public consultation process is underway to determine how, or if, the school could be expanded.
