Local politicians have chosen to dip into reserves rather than increase taxes in order to fund a $4 million request from Interior Health for new equipment, including a second CT scanner for Penticton Regional Hospital.
The board of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District agreed Thursday to cover 40% of the $5 million cost for the package of medical equipment, but will be dipping into its $15.9 million reserve to cover the cost rather than take it through taxation.
The decision was one of three options proposed by finance manager John Kurvink, who also pitched a 2% tax hike which would have cost taxpayers an extra $1 a year or increasing taxes exponentially to cover the entire bill, putting annual taxes up from $111 to $140 a year.
Directors heard Interior Health’s annual capital requests average $2.3 million a year.
“They really try to keep the same ask, so this year was a blip for sure,” said Kurvink.
The new CT scanner was proposed by IH representatives during a previous presentation as a “key core investment” as renovations move into their fifth month in PRH’s emergency and triage area.
PRH already has a backup machine, called a SPECT CT scanner, but it doesn’t have the full-range capabilities of a CT scanner, making a second machine imperative if the first machine is undergoing maintenance.
CT scanners take multiple X-rays showing thin slices of patient’s body that are then combined by a computer to produce a 3-D image.
Alongside a new CT scanner, PRH will also receive new digital video cameras in the pharmacy unit valued at $325,000, two ultrasound machines totaling $354,000 and electrical upgrades. The medical vacuum system will also be replaced.
Approval of the IH capital plan came shortly after an unrelated discussion surrounding a regional Primary Care Network clinic, which had politicians scratching their heads about potential tax increases to fund that program.
Director Doug Holmes urged his colleagues to consider pursuing the possibility.
“It’s about us setting our own community priorities rather than somebody else telling us what our priorities are,” said Holmes.
But under the ministry’s Hospital Act, the Okanagan-Skaha Regional Hospital District is only able to fund designated health facilities, meaning the board would need to submit a request to have the Primary Care Network clinic designated as one.