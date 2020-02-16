All the stops were pulled out to find a missing snowmobiler Saturday on Apex Mountain.
The hunt was led by Penticton Search and Rescue, which was called out around 4 p.m. after the snowmobiler phoned Apex Mountain Resort to report his sled was stuck, but was unable to provide any other details before the cell signal was lost.
“Early attempts to identify a position of the snowmobiler’s phone call proved to be unsuccessful, which left searchers with a vast area to search,” PENSAR said in a press release.
With light diminishing, search manager Kelvin Hall put 11 of his members in the field, called in help from Princeton and Oliver-Osoyoos search and rescue groups, and got backing from the Penticton Snowmobile Club and Apex Mountain Resort staff. An aircraft from the Kelowna branch of the Canadian Air Search and Rescue Association was also deployed.
The snowmobiler was discovered safe by the RCMP around 9 p.m.
It was PENSAR’s second such call in the Apex area in one week.
PENSAR recommends anyone going into the back country makes sure to tell someone else before leaving; use the Adventure Smart trip planning app and take a friend when possible.
