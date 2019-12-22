The holidays are finally here, and for the festive season buses will be running on modified schedules in Penticton.
In addition, the City of Penticton and BC Transit are offering free transit shuttle service on New Year’s Eve.
Throughout the Christmas season, local routes in Penticton in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System will run the following special schedule:
Wednesday, Dec. 25: No Service.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Sunday-level service on routes 5 and 16. No service on all other routes.
Friday, Dec. 27 to Monday, Dec. 30: Regular service.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Regular service with additional free New Year’s Eve shuttle. Wednesday, Jan. 1: Sunday-level service on routes 5 and 16. No service on all other routes.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Regular service.
