Thanks for saving our neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
On Thursday, our lives had the potential to be dramatically altered, along with our Sage Mesa neighbours when a grass fire near the Highway 97 erupted in the early morning hours.
It is with absolute gratitude that we say thank you to the RCMP, Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, the Penticton Indian Band fire department, the City of Penticton fire department and the B.C. Forestry Service fire crews, along with John Chapman of Pine Hills Golf Course.
Perched from above the fire, we watched their flawless, high-tempo organization and response to fight a fire that had all of the potential to offer devastating results.
These organizations and individuals showed their true professionalism and honed skills in a successful fight against that fire.
To each and every person responsible for saving our neighbourhood, please accept our heartfelt appreciation and respect.
Pam and Blaine Peterson
Sage Mesa
How to keep our cyclists safe
Dear Editor:
With the summer here, it appears the street sweeper has taken July and August off for their annual vacation. Normally the running and cycling events would have volunteer hand sweeping on the courses, but with COVID, they have been cancelled.
This has left an accumulation of dirt and gravel on the shoulders of the roads around town.
Cycling has never been more popular with riders enjoying our wonderful scenery and warm fresh air. With the dirt and stones on the shoulder of the road building up, the cyclists have to ride on the main part of the road, which is very dangerous for the cyclists and frustrating for the vehicle traffic.
If you wouldn’t mind sweeping up the shoulder of the road in front of your house or business, you would have the cyclists; never-ending gratitude. It shouldn’t take too long and you could help avoid an accident or injury.
Thank you on behalf of the Penticton cyclists.
Andrew Allin
Penticton
Add parking costs to the tax bill
Dear Editor:
Having enjoyed the splendor and solitudinous bliss of Penticton for nigh on 40 years, I am not surprised at this council is considering bringing in more parking meters.
New councils have always done this. But, this is not a new council. There are enough members of this council who are long in the tooth and who served on previous councils, to know better.
Penticton is not a parking meter town. It is a welcoming town that caters for locals and visitors with courtesy and kindness. Parking meters are ugly and threatening, there is a cost to install and maintain them, including the extra staff required.
If council wants to raise money, then add the cost of parking to the local property tax. Simple, clean and efficient.
Jim Calvert
Penticton
Pick up the trash, clean the washrooms
Dear Editor:
Being born and raised in Penticton, but living in Kelowna since 2008 (not much work in Penticton), I do appreciate some of the finer things Penticton has to offer such as its two incredible beaches.
Being at the Okanagan Lake beach on the weekend with my girlfriend really made my head shake and spin as wow, was it ever so litter-ridden and trashy.
Can the City of Penticton just hire at least one single cleaning person to work an eight-hour day to clean the super-gross washroom every few hours and pick up some of all the trash piled up at this garbage can and other cans — on a Saturday at that. No excuses! Not in the budget at only $120 a day! Come on, get real!
With not much to do during COVID times and with social distancing a must, the beach seems like one of the only viable sources left.
Keep it clean City of Penticton. Stop this utter laziness. Many are looking for work too. $120 a day only in budget ... pay yourself a few bucks less then.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
O’Toole wrong leader for Tories
Dear Editor:
In this “era of wokeness” along with the ascension of Black Lives Matter into the public consciousness, I believe that it would be detrimental to the Conservative Party of Canada to have Erin O’Toole as party leader.
In the post-English debate media availability in June, O’Toole was asked several times if he believed systemic racism exists. He wouldn’t say it did. He looked very weak, at one point asking the journalist to define systemic racism for him.
O’Toole will hand the Trudeau Liberals an easy victory during the next election, should he become Tory leader and Canada cannot afford another four years of Justin Trudeau.
Gila Kibner
Penticton
Little concern, effort about bicycle theft
Dear Editor:
Thank you for running the photo of the alleged bike thief (Herald, Aug. 5), though that suspect may not be the one who stole my locked bike from property under the management of the Penticton Public Library and City of Penticton.
Thank you to the RCMP for finally doing something — or being seen to do something about — bike theft, despite your attitude towards me after I filed a bike theft report.
Do I have to chase police down to get updates when they have my contact information?
I am essentially boycotting Penticton Public Library and City of Penticton offices due to their laziness and disregard for my well-being as a Penticton resident and worker.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
New title for Spaghetti Western
Dear Editor:
The 250,000 unmasked bikers who have made a 10-day surge to Sturgis, South Dakota during “No-Trust Trump’s” COVID-19 “spreademic,” has updated “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” to “The Arrogant, the Ignorant and the Idiotic."
The Harley Hog Hogsters to be Hogtied by COVID-19.
What a great example, they’re setting.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Was with mom at birth, rest is unclear
Dear Editor:
A recent letter writer asked why Tom Isherwood, who has written to the editor about being a UK child migrant, does not mention his parents.
The only answer I can give, I know for a fact, is that I was with my mother at the time of my birth which incidentally was either Dec. 23rd or 25th, 1938. The 23rd won the flip according to a very old document.
A memory of my father is unknown as is the coronavirus that encircles the world
However, thinking back to my childhood during the war, being frightened was out of the question. I now feel I was lucky in many ways that many people will likely never live to see, feel, smell or hear sounds of war echoing throughout the former British Empire.
The sound of purring engines of low flying German bombers as they dropped their payload here, there, near and far.
Playing in the rubble was fun too. I should mention the large family I shared with many other young children in a British emigration located in Birmingham from where I was dearly departed in 1947.
I got to thinking of late just how lucky I have been to have survived adult war, separated from my entire family given the chance of growing up alone with no unknown — at the time four siblings I would never grow up with or scrap with.
I enjoyed parts of my life in a British orphanage, nine or 10 different foster homes and a stint in a boys home where I learned about life by living with the rich and not so rich.
I got to serve in the RCAF, followed some years later working inside the razor wire of a federal institution doing the best I could to follow the mission statement with priority No. 01: keep the public safe and jail secure.
My new normal includes not giving a darn how other people live as most people have the choice of becoming good, bad or evil.
I love the Canadian geography, but it’s impossible to love your neighbour or many politicians, yet so easy for me, to love my dog.
I love the fact I don’t exist on any Canadian immigration records.
That is understandable as I only worked for government just shy of 30 years. However, don’t sweat the small stuff, forget the dirty hand possibly dealt you and enjoy your freedom and family while it lasts.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Everyone, stop being so sensitive
Dear Editor:
Heavens, what in the world have we come to? Don Cherry started a joke that now has the whole world crying.
Don’t we have more to worry about then nicknames and pet names? I’m a proud Limey! Although I’m just as proud I became a second-rate Canuck because when the citizenship judge asked me to name all the provinces in 1974, I missed Prince Edward Island and was made to go back and try again.
I’ve never strapped on a pair of ice skates, but experienced a multitude of other wonderful things Canada has to offer especially Canadians themselves, very blessed I am. But you people (yeah, I stole that line) make me laugh. It’s one of the reasons I read letters to the editor.
The recent uproar about someone name calling Limeys. Heck, don’t forget we are made up of Taffys, Jocks, Brummys, Scouses (Liverpool). The mix is endless in Britain and we get along like a house on fire. But now everywhere we go, we have to watch our Ps and Qs, burn all our Beatles’ albums, Monty Python CDs, etc.
Such trivia. Don’t you know we have a real problem at present? Eh? OMG can’t say that no more. Put me in a village stocks and toss eggs for all I care.
Andy Homan
Penticton
Stop harassing girl who was born here
Dear Editor:
The little black car with Washington licence plates in Kelowna has been receiving some rude and ignorant gestures.
Horns have blared, fists have been shaken, even a hand gestured in shape of gun.
Well, this young person was actually born in Kelowna — imagine that — and comes to visit family a couple times per year.
When the COVID virus struck and Seattle was an early hotspot, we were hoping she could get out of there.
She was tested for virus, cleared Canada customs after they phoned us to confirm she had to isolate at our home, which she did.
She is lucky enough to be able to work from here. Oh yeah, she’s spending her money here in Kelowna.
Do we hate Americans because of Trump or to the response to COVID down there?
To the drivers who made those gestures, you are a terrible representation of the real people of Kelowna
Shirley and Don Mitchell
Kelowna
Let the children return to school
Dear Editor:
I am nearly 84 years old and I would like my say regarding children going back to school in September.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has shown excellent leadership throughout this pandemic, and I have no reason to think that her expertise is any less in this decision.
My generation have had our “innings,” and what the future may or may not hold for us is a very minor consideration, when the serious well-being of our grandchildren is concerned.
During the Second World War we went to school as always, and no doubt our parents were very anxious during the many, many bombings.
Yes, some of us did not survive, but, the future of the next generation is paramount.
No doubt there will be some mishaps, but that is how life is, and with the forethought that is going into the new arrangements for school preparedness, we have to move ahead with confidence.
Life is risky at the best of times, and this situation could go on for some very long time ahead as Dr. Theresa Tam has suggested.
The children need school for so many reasons, let them go!
Joan Ormiston
Brentwood Bay