Four unionized employees suspended by the City of Penticton in 2017 were sent home in connection with the breach of a confidential human resources database.
Details are contained in a report penned by a private investigator hired by the city and obtained by The Herald through a freedom of information request. Release of the report was delayed by the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ attempt to block it.
Although the names of those involved were scrubbed from the heavily redacted report provided to The Herald, the newspaper has learned they are Shelie Best, Katherine Cook, Kayla Rheaume and Glenn Smith.
In her report, investigator Edith Hockley explains the privacy breach came to light after human resources manager Kerri Lockwood became suspicious about the union’s inside knowledge of a job posting.
Lockwood was tipped off when the union filed a grievance regarding one of its members not being given an interview for the position. The grievance, however, contained information about other applicants known only to human resources staff, leading Lockwood to suspect the database had been compromised.
At the time, a city contractor was in the middle of a six-month project involving the mass transfer of files to a new records management system. Somehow, the human resources database, which should have only been available to a select few staff members, was left unlocked for many others to see.
The investigator found some of the four people involved returned to the confidential database “repeatedly” to “track and determine the location and status of various applications.”
Those involved were found by the investigator to have violated numerous city policies, along with their duty of confidentiality, the Public Service Code of Ethics and the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.
CUPE was also criticized for apparently having one of its staffers help members keep their stories straight by recording interviews with the investigator and then providing the information to the others, attempting to answer the investigator’s questions for them, and co-ordinating a meeting of the members an hour before the interviews began.
Hockley cited those actions in her determination that at least two of the people involved had “colluded in attempts to frustrate the interview process and this investigation’s efforts to obtain accurate information.”
That gave her additional cause for concern.
“Given the inconsistencies in the information provided by these (redacted) individuals in their interviews, their evasiveness and/or the consistent failure or refusal to acknowledge that that information was in any way inappropriately accessed, used or disclosed, there is a risk that each of these individuals may again access, use or disclose information which is not in the course of their job duties or not otherwise authorized, if the opportunity presented,” wrote Hockley.
The union apparently argued the database didn’t require a password, so its members believed it was fair game, a notion the investigator rejected.
“The appropriate action for each and all of these … city employees as well as the (redacted) was to report this accessibility of this information; or at the very least, upon learning of the accessibility of this information, not to take advantage of that access if not necessary in the course of their employment duties,” wrote Hockley.
It’s unclear from the documents how long the four were initially suspended, but following the conclusion of the investigation, just one of the workers was suspended for two more weeks without pay, according to another document provided to The Herald.
Hockley noted in her report she was told during the investigation by someone that the city would “attempt to rehabilitate trust as these positions are difficult to fill and train.”
All four people involved are still employed by the city: Best and Smith as bylaw officers, Cook in public works and Rheaume as a lifeguard. All four also held elected positions in CUPE Local 608, ranging from shop steward to president.
Best, who is the current local president, issued a statement on behalf of the group that explained the union doesn’t discuss personnel matters publicly, but did mention some unspecified concerns with the investigation.
“The union disagreed with and challenged aspects of the investigation process and the report in question. The matter was resolved by private agreement of the parties some time ago. Accordingly, the investigation report does not reflect the final outcome of this matter and thus, from the union's perspective, is not a fair representation,” said Best.
“The union cannot provide any further information than what was released… by the city, which is what the parties agreed to make public.”
Lockwood, the city’s human resources manager, declined for privacy reasons to provide any details beyond what’s in the documents.
“This was an unfortunate situation,” she said in a statement.
“The city learned a lot from this experience and continues to have confidence that we hire excellent people and have dedicated staff; the city is a great place to work; our systems are secure.”
