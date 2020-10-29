Using the landscaping deposit placed by the developer, the city has put in 72 new trees along the public boulevards in the Sendero Canyon neighbourhood, bringing to an end a thorny dispute between the two sides.
City parks supervisor Todd Whyte said the local government kept $76,000 to plant the trees, plus 27 more that will go on after construction is done, because the developer didn’t meet the landscaping requirements it agreed upon with the local government.
“The city worked with the developer for over a year to try to get the deficiencies dealt with by the developer, unfortunately we were not successful and we had to cash out their deposit to complete the work,” Whyte said in an email.
Deficiencies included trees that were too small, planted incorrectly or of the wrong species.
Ewen Stewart, president of Azura Management Corp., which is one of the partners in Sendero Canyon, said most of the problems could be traced back to a landscaping company initially hired to do the work. Additionally, there was a bit of a grey area surrounding maintenance of the trees.
Developers are responsible for the care of such trees on public land for one year after they’re planted, after which the trees become the city’s responsibility, he explained. But because some trees were adopted by residents and others weren’t, not all of them got the care they needed.
There were further disagreements over what Stewart claims were changes to the city’s standards throughout the process.
“Finally we said to the city: Keep our money so we’re not arguing about the standards of the trees. You buy them. You select the species. You pick the size. And you install them and let’s finish it up in a nice way,” said Stewart.
“I think it’s a win all around.”
Whyte said he wasn’t personally aware of any other developments in Penticton where the city cashed in landscaping deposits and took matters into its own hands.
Among the 20 different species planted is flowering crab apples, which account for 19 of the new trees.
According to WildSafeBC, “careful thought should be undertaken when planting any ‘fruit- or nut-bearing tree’ in bear interface zones” because they can attract hungry bruins, especially ahead of winter hibernation.
And bylaws of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen go as far as requiring property owners to make sure their fruit- and nut-bearing tress are well-maintained and don’t harbour pests.
Whyte doesn’t expect Sendero Canyon’s new trees to create trouble.
“We have fruit-bearing trees throughout the city and we have never had a report in the last 15-20 years of bears foraging on any of our trees,” he said.
“The flowering crab apples are trees that can be low maintenance, have a spectacular spring flowering period and the fruit that are on these trees are much smaller than what is common in older varieties of crab apples. Crab apples are a strong wooded tree that do not suffer as readily as other tree species to such things as ice, snow or wind damage.”
Construction in Sendero Canyon began in 2013. The other partner is Canadian Horizons.
Stewart said there are just 27 of 231 lots left to develop, with foundations going in on 10 of them now.