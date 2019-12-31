Emergency fire crews responded to the following 911 calls for service:

Tuesday, Dec. 31

1:38 a.m., Croil Ave., Summerland, carbon monoxide alarm

Monday, Dec. 30

10:55 a.m., McPherson Place, medical assist

11:06 a.m., Winnipeg Street, medical assist

11:13 a.m., McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls, first response

11:20 a.m., Winnipeg Street, assist other agency

11:52 a.m., 87th Street, Osoyoos, alarm

12:21 p.m., Winnipeg Street, oven/pot on stove

1:33 p.m., Sportsmen's Bowl Road, Oliver, assist other agency

1:34 p.m., Highway 3, Keremeos, chimney fire

2:09 p.m., Naramata Road, Naramata, medical assist

3:07 p.m., Carmi Ave., alarm

3:37 p.m., Main Street, medical assist

4:13 p.m., Highway 3, Keremeos, medical assist

5:07 p.m., Leir Street, natural gas leak

10:47 p.m., Blairmore Cres., medical assist

