One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a small kitchen fire Wednesday morning at Athens Creek Retirement Lodge.
The fire was contained to the stove in a second-floor unit at the Warren Avenue facility, but not before sprinklers and alarms were activated, according to Rob Trupp, assistant chief of the Penticton Fire Department.
A maintenance worker used an extinguisher to snuff out the flames, then shut off the sprinklers. Members of the Penticton Fire Department arrived and helped clear the smoke and confirm the flames hadn’t spread outside the unit.
“Building personnel did a great job with managing residents and the fire itself,” Trupp said in an email.