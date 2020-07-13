KEREMEOS — Here’s the complete list of scholarship and bursary winners for the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School Class of 2020:
Amanda Munroe Memorial Bursary: Nobal Bhathal
Auto Trades Bursary & Tools: Derek Brunton
Canadian Royal Purple Society Keremeos Lodge No. 83 Bursary: Carter Thompson
CUPE Local 523 Bursary: Dylan Mackay and Carter Thompson
Cypress Air Conditioning Bursary: Dylan Mackay
District/Authority Scholarship Award: Daxon Helm, Abby Lee, Chilagoktahi Louis, Andrew Reichl, Carter Thompson and Zoe Vriends
Harris & Company Scholarship: Nobal Bhathal
Harry Robinson Memorial Scholarship: Chilagoktahi Louis
Hedley Senior Centre Society Scholarship: Alison Gledhill
Judy & Greg Quaedvlieg Memorial Bursary: Zoe Vriends
Kars Under the K Bursary: Dakota Kendig
Keremeos B.P.O. Elks Lodge 56 Bursary: Carter Thompson
Keremeos Doctors’ Scholarship: Veronika Chaicomdee
Keremeos Fas Gas Bursary: Daxon Helm, Avery Lepage and Sher Sidhu
Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department Bursary: Daxon Helm, Avery Lepage and Shayle Mussell
Keremeos-Cawston Sportsmen Association Bursary: Derek Brunton and Zoe Vriends
Music Under the K Fund Bursary: Quinn Carignan
Okanagan College Community Spirit Award: Conor Macdonald
Okanagan Corrections Centre Scholarship: Kailey Lusted
Okanagan Similkameen Administrators’ Association Scholarship: Carter Thompson
Parent Advisory Council Bursary: Nobal Bhathal and Zoe Vriends
Pat Clarke Memorial Bursary: Sofia Zebroff
Pharmasave Keremeos Bursary: Daxon Helm
Royal Canadian Legion Br. 192 Scholarship: Nobal Bhathal, Daxon Helm, Conor Macdonald, Shayle Mussell and Zoe Vriends
School District No. 53 Scholarship (Academic): Daxon Helm and Andrew Reichl
School District No. 53 Scholarship (Trades): Dakota Kendig and Avery Lepage
Soroptimist International of Osoyoos Bursary: Chilagoktahi Louis
South Okanagan Similkameen Athletic Association Bursary: Tyson Douangpanya
South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers’ Union: Derek Brunton and Andrew Reichl
South Similkameen Art Society Bursary: Abby Lee
Sysco Foods Culinary Bursary: Conor Macdonald and Sher Sidhu
Villiage of Keremeos Bursary: Quinn Carignan
World Hobby Horse Council Bursary: Carter Thompson