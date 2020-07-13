KEREMEOS — Here’s the complete list of scholarship and bursary winners for the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School Class of 2020:

Amanda Munroe Memorial Bursary: Nobal Bhathal

Auto Trades Bursary & Tools: Derek Brunton

Canadian Royal Purple Society Keremeos Lodge No. 83 Bursary: Carter Thompson

CUPE Local 523 Bursary: Dylan Mackay and Carter Thompson

Cypress Air Conditioning Bursary: Dylan Mackay

District/Authority Scholarship Award: Daxon Helm, Abby Lee, Chilagoktahi Louis, Andrew Reichl, Carter Thompson and Zoe Vriends

Harris & Company Scholarship: Nobal Bhathal

Harry Robinson Memorial Scholarship: Chilagoktahi Louis

Hedley Senior Centre Society Scholarship: Alison Gledhill

Judy & Greg Quaedvlieg Memorial Bursary: Zoe Vriends

Kars Under the K Bursary: Dakota Kendig

Keremeos B.P.O. Elks Lodge 56 Bursary: Carter Thompson

Keremeos Doctors’ Scholarship: Veronika Chaicomdee

Keremeos Fas Gas Bursary: Daxon Helm, Avery Lepage and Sher Sidhu

Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department Bursary: Daxon Helm, Avery Lepage and Shayle Mussell

Keremeos-Cawston Sportsmen Association Bursary: Derek Brunton and Zoe Vriends

Music Under the K Fund Bursary: Quinn Carignan

Okanagan College Community Spirit Award: Conor Macdonald

Okanagan Corrections Centre Scholarship: Kailey Lusted

Okanagan Similkameen Administrators’ Association Scholarship: Carter Thompson

Parent Advisory Council Bursary: Nobal Bhathal and Zoe Vriends

Pat Clarke Memorial Bursary: Sofia Zebroff

Pharmasave Keremeos Bursary: Daxon Helm

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 192 Scholarship: Nobal Bhathal, Daxon Helm, Conor Macdonald, Shayle Mussell and Zoe Vriends

School District No. 53 Scholarship (Academic): Daxon Helm and Andrew Reichl

School District No. 53 Scholarship (Trades): Dakota Kendig and Avery Lepage

Soroptimist International of Osoyoos Bursary: Chilagoktahi Louis

South Okanagan Similkameen Athletic Association Bursary: Tyson Douangpanya

South Okanagan Similkameen Teachers’ Union: Derek Brunton and Andrew Reichl

South Similkameen Art Society Bursary: Abby Lee

Sysco Foods Culinary Bursary: Conor Macdonald and Sher Sidhu

Villiage of Keremeos Bursary: Quinn Carignan

World Hobby Horse Council Bursary: Carter Thompson