Twenty-two local students are sharing in bursaries worth $46,000 from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen this year.
“This year 10 different endowment funds granted bursaries to local students of all ages,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives for the foundation.
“These endowment funds have been created by donors who believe in the value of education and its power to improve quality of life for an individual and their family.”
Thirteen students received the Dr. John & Kathy Scarfo Fund bursaries, which granted each student $2,500. The bursaries were awarded to students who live an active and healthy lifestyle and are pursuing education in an effort to improve life for themselves and their families. In no particular order, the recipients are: Rylee Holt, Makeena Hartmann, Petra Holler, Mary Nightingale, Hector Carlos, Joseph Wiebe, Jonathan Hesla, Palwinder Toor, Catey Lewis, Danielle Rudyk, Jennifer Butler and Autumn Cork-Evans
The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts was established after the death of well-known community leader Sharon Amos. The fund awarded bursaries to students who are pursuing education in the arts. The recipients each received $1,000 and are: Martha Pace, Jessica O’Gorman, Jenna Mercer and Tianna Ferlizza.
In 2013, an anonymous donor from the area established the South Okanagan Aboriginal Bursary Fund supporting local aboriginal students. Shortly after the announcement of the new fund, another anonymous donor came forward and donated an additional $10,000 to the bursary fund. This year three local students are the recipients of this bursary fund for just over $600 each. They are Sheila Wilson, Alexandria Johnstone and Kalezafar Lawrence.
The Culver Family Bursary Fund was established to support students entering their second year of humanities. Jeannelle Clements is the recipient and was awarded $1,400 toward her post-secondary schooling.
The Lynn & Brian Jackson Endowment for Fine Arts was established with a $500 bursary to support students who are pursuing an education in fine arts programs. The recipient is Shivanya Albas.
The Okanagan Chito-Ryo Society Bursary Fund was established by the society to support students in the South Okanagan who are current or past members of the Okanagan Chito-Ryu Society. The recipient is Akira Wong.
Stewart and Heather Glynes established The Bench Market Bursary Fund to support students entering culinary art programs. The recipient is Jenayah Lefebvre.
The Thea Haubrich Bursary Fund was created in memory of Thea Haubrich, who was an accomplished artist with a love for encaustic art. The recipient is Mindy Rollins.
The Charles & Irene Armstrong Bursary was one of two new awards this year. It supports students pursuing post-secondary education. The first recipient is Jarret Nickel.
The other new award, the L&R Supplementary Bursary, was established to support students pursing education to upgrade for employment qualification. The first recipient is Eric Kroeker.
