It’s expected that Kerri Milton will select her mode of trial on Sept. 30 when she’s scheduled to return to court.
Milton, who is charged with fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in connection with her time as executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association, appeared Aug. 31 in provincial court in Penticton.
The accusations have not been proven in court.
She was originally set to appear Tuesday, Sept. 8, but court records don’t indicate why the hearing was advanced by a week. This is the third time a court appearance involving Milton’s file has been moved up.
It is unknown if Milton appeared herself or had a representative speak on her behalf.
According to court documents posted online, Milton’s appearance on Sept. 30 is an “ELE” where “the accused will elect mode of trial (judge and jury or judge alone), that’s used when a case is adjourned so that the accused may elect their mode of trial when Crown is proceeding by Indictment.”
Milton was charged June 11 with the two offences, which are alleged to have occurred in 2014. She left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
Prior to joining the DPA, she was the manager of the old PenMar movie theatre and was involved locally with the Montessori School in Summerland and an unsuccessful attempt at turning the old PenMar theatre into a performing arts centre and repertoire movie theatre.
In 2013, she was honoured by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce with inclusion in the Top 40 Under 40 project.
She now resides in Victoria.