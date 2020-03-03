Some iconic – but unsafe – Christmas lights that were a fixture in Penticton for 50 years have been granted a second reprieve.
Council on Tuesday directed city staff to hang onto the two sets of scroll lights until further notice, rather than toss them in the landfill at the end of the month as was planned.
The lights’ demise gained attention last October when the city announced the two installations, which were hung over Riverside Drive and Skaha Lake Road during the holiday season, are in bad shape and can no longer be displayed because they don’t comply with the electrical code.
However, a petition was started and eventually convinced the city to stow the lights in the public works yard to allow time for members of the community to collect the money and volunteer commitments required to fix them.
Unfortunately, that’s where the community effort stopped.
“I think at the time, council was anxious to see if, in fact, the conversations around volunteers would come to reality. What we now know at this point is that it hasn’t,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
“What has come forward, though, is the opportunity of grants for (projects) such as those heritage lights, so we’d like to pursue that.”
Sentes serves as council liaison to the city’s Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee, which will apply for the grants. The estimated cost of the repairs is $60,000.
Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, confirmed the lights were destined for the landfill at the end of March because there had been no interest in them, and warned their safety isn’t guaranteed while in storage.
“If things stay around our yards for a long time, they tend to get hit by cars or pieces go missing and that’s the reality of that,” he said.
Public works manager Len Robson said in October the lights on the scrolls were replaced approximately 10 years ago with LED versions that weren’t as vibrant as their incandescent predecessors and have since burned out, while the metal frames and wires themselves are also falling apart.
“The one down by Skaha Lake Road, what had happened was the light string — because they’re deteriorating so much — they fell down, got caught in traffic and tore half the light string right off,” Robson explained. “Luckily it didn’t pull the whole arm down.”