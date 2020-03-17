The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the
following calls:
Monday
11:29 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Alarm.
11:45 a.m. Sendero Crescent, Penticton. Alarm.
1:22 p.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
1:50 p.m. Rosetown Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
2:03 p.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. First medical response.
5:06 p.m. Partridge Road, Naramata. Structure fire.
8:36 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
11:13 p.m. King Street, Penticton. First medical response.
11:15 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. First medical response.
11:24 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.