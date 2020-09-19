MERRITT — Members of the Fraser-Nicola NDP Constituency Association are crying foul over what they’re calling the “undemocratic” and “dictatorial” behaviour of the NDP Provincial Office in its appointment of Aaron Sumexheltza as the candidate for the 2021 election.
All 13 members have tendered their resignation from the executive in protest of Sumexheltza being named the candidate for the riding.
Dennis Adamson, the now resigned vice president of the Fraser-Nicola NDP Constituency Association, says that the friction between the riding and provincial office has been ongoing for several years.
“Ever since 2013, when Craig Keating and Raj Sihota took over the top positions in the BC NDP provincial office, they have done nothing but practice overwhelming interference in the routine operations of our duly elected Fraser-Nicola NDP Constituency Association and in other constituencies as well,” reads the resignation letter from the executive.
“They have interfered in, obstructed, bullied and dictated how things are to be run without any input from our elected executive, to the point of anointing or appointing which candidate can or cannot run for the NDP nomination in our elections.”
Adamson notes that for several months, the executive has been requesting membership, donor and fundraising lists from the NDP head office, with the intention of getting members involved in preparation for a possible Fraser-Nicola nomination and election readiness.
“They flatly refused to send any membership lists to us following repeated requests by us,” said Adamson.
“We needed those membership lists in order to send out notices for the nomination as per the Party’s own constitutional requirements.”
“Executing nomination meetings is the responsibility of the constituency association,” said Adamson.
“Head office undermined us and bypassed the constituency association completely, and did everything unbeknownst to us behind our backs. We had zero input into the process. They never consulted us at all.”
Adamson explained that there was no opportunity for the association to put forth a candidate, as they did not receive early enough notice, only being informed of the nomination meeting 22 days before it took place, when party regulation states that candidate applications must be submitted no later than 28 days prior to the meeting.
Harry Lali was the executive’s chosen candidate during the last election. At that time, Adamson stated that Premier John Horgan and party president John Keating were already pushing for Sumexheltza.
“These guys decided it’s going to be Aaron last time and since then they’ve been trying to raise his profile by putting him on committees,” said Adamson.
“When you go to a big meeting he’ll be sitting on the stage. They’ve been building him up, they want him for whatever reason, and we wanted Harry. They wanted Harry to step aside, that was Craig Keating, it’s personal between them and Harry. The members, we wanted Harry, and they kept stretching out the nomination time to give Aaron time to sign up more members and he still got defeated last time.”
Although Lali had chosen not to run in the upcoming election, Adamson said three or four other potential candidates had expressed interest in running, none of which were Sumexheltza.
“We don’t know Aaron, he’s not an NDP,” said Adamson.
“He only shows up around election time, doesn’t show up in between. Last election after he didn’t get the nomination he didn’t fundraise, he didn’t do anything he just walked away, and then he came back for the next election.”
Adamson also claims that there were meetings between Horgan and cabinet ministers and Sumexheltza which the Fraser-Nicola executive were not made aware of. While this is not in violation of any party rules, Adamson considers it inappropriate.
Horgan said he was “very pleased” to welcome Sumexheltza to the team.
“I know how passionate he is about making life better for people in Fraser-Nicola and building back a better BC...Aaron understands that people are the economy and so our economic recovery must be built around everyday people, ensuring everyone has a good job and a secure future,” Horgan said.
In 2019, BC Liberal Jackie Tegart won the riding, finishing 520 votes ahead of Lalli, who was an MLA from 1991-2001 and again from 2005-2013.