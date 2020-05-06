VICTORIA — B.C. Premier John Horgan released a phased-in “restart plan” to roll out over the next few weeks, easing restrictions on the economic, social, educational and recreational lives of British Columbians on Wednesday.
The province has released its plan for easing restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It won't be the flipping of a switch,” said Premier John Horgan. “We're going to be proceeding carefully, bit by bit, one step at a time.”
The plan uses a phased-in approach with some sectors — dentistry, personal care services, restaurants, museums, parks, transit and child care — expected to open in mid to late May.
Openings will be allowed only if approved operational plans that align with public health guidelines are in place.
A ban on gatherings of more than 50 people is expected to remain in place, and there will be no night clubs, concerts, conventions or international tourism this summer.
Expect to maintain physical distance: wearing non-medical masks, screening for symptoms, and working from home where possible.
If transmission rates remain low, other sectors could follow. Hotels and resorts could reopen in June, along with parks and some overnight camping. July could see movie theatres and symphony performances, but not large concerts.
Schools are expected to see a full re-opening in September, with some using a combination of online and in-school instruction.
Some schools are already operating for the children of essential service workers and those who need in-classroom attention. That will be enhanced next month.
All businesses and organizations must have a clear COVID-19 plan shared with employees, patrons, clients and students. Plans will be subject to review.
Businesses, organizations and schools will also be expected to exercise daily symptom screening.
Still to be determined is how and when to reopen night clubs, casinos and bars. The province said it will be conditional on either wide vaccination, “community” immunity, or broad successful treatments. It’s estimated it could be about a year before a vaccine is developed and ready for use.
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be promoting the idea of the “double bubble” — allowing people to expand their family, household or friend bubbles but continuing to limit contacts beyond that.
The measures that British Columbians are currently operating under have reduced people’s contacts to about 30 per cent of normal, Henry said. The goal now is to bump those contacts up to 60 per cent.
Based on modelling, this is expected to increase the number of cases and hospitalizations, “but they would be manageable,” she said.