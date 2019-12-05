Penticton has now surpassed the record-high number of drug-overdose deaths it recorded in 2018.
Fresh data released Thursday by the BC Coroners Service shows 17 people died in the city through the first 10 months of the year, topping the 16 who died in all of 2018.
Meanwhile, the town of Princeton has had the most drug-overdose deaths per capita of any B.C. community in the past two years, with an average of 81.3 fatalities per 100,000 people. Keremeos was third on the list at 52.9 per 100,000.
There was a spot of good news in the report, however, as the total number of deaths across B.C. in October 2019 fell to 69, marking a 42% decrease compared to October 2018.
