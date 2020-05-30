The Penticton Farmers Market reopened Saturday morning, but it was unlike anything we've ever seen in its 30-year history.
The market followed a series of social-distancing regulations, including allowing only 50 people in the street area at one time. All vendors were wearing masks.
Even with the threat of a rain storm on the horizon, the line-up was deep as customers were anxious to purchase their food items.
Due to provincial regulations, the popular Downtown Penticton Association market will not reopen anytime soon because the majority of items sold are non-food.
