Don’t even think about complaining about the heat to a guy who makes a living standing in front of a pizza oven.
“But we cook the pizzas in under two minutes, so we’re not there very long,” noted Chris Royal, co-owner of Pizzeria Tratto in downtown Penticton.
The gas-fired oven, which is a focal point of the Westminster Avenue restaurant, operates in the range of 425 C (800 F).
“When you burn, you burn. There’s no question about that,” said Royal. “But when you’re around it, you don’t notice the heat as much, you become a bit desensitized to it.”
His heat tolerance will come in handy today, with Penticton forecast to set a new daytime temperature record.
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 37 C, which would easily top the existing mark of 36.1 C set in 1974.
“It’s so close there’s nothing that’s going to tip it” one way or the other, said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.
“It’s going to be hot regardless.”
The heat wave began this week and saw Osoyoos register as the hottest place in Canada on Tuesday with a high of 37.9 C.
Osoyoos is only expected to reach a high of 37 C today, which would fall below the record of 38.3 C set in 2003.
One we get through today, however, temperatures are expected to return to more season values in the high 20s or low 30s next week.
First, though, is a chance of severe weather arriving as early as tonight as a high-pressure ridge responsible for the heat starts to dissipate.
“You can almost always assume a breakdown like that will come with thunderstorms,” added Lundquist.