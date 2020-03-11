The Herald's office at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W. is again serving as a drop-off location for the Rotary used book sale.
You may donate gently-used books on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until March 21. The annual sale takes place March 23-28 at the Penticton Curling Club.
Note that books should be in a bag or boxed and they will not accept textbooks or encyclopedias.
Other Penticton drop-off locations are Rona Home Centre, Save-On Foods and Marketplace IGA, as well as Maple Roch in Summerland.