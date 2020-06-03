A property owner who was hit with a bill for nearly $42,000 after he applied to the City of Penticton for a building permit failed Tuesday in his appeal to council.
Art Isted, who owns 1009 Kensington Street, wrote council a letter asking it to overrule a staff decision to tack on a $37,500 “engineering” charge to the $4,000 building permit fee.
Council heard a single home once straddled the lots at 1001 and 1009 Kensington St., which are near Penticton Creek just north of McNicoll Park, and the building was serviced by water from one lot and sewer from the other.
Isted, who now wants to build a new house on 1009 Kensington St., was told by city staff he’d have to pay the bill to put in approximately 33 metres of new water line for the new service.
He argued the property is taxed the same way as any other in the R2 zone, and should therefore be provided a proper service connection like any other at no extra cost.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told council a new water service is a “normal cost of development,” and that bending to Isted’s request would require robbing from another capital project.
Council voted unanimously to accept Isted’s letter for information only.