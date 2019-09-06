A free car seat inspection and helpful tips are being offered to parents and caregivers by the Penticton Fire Department.
In partnership with BCAA, car seats can be inspected by the local fire department at fire station 202 at 285 Dawson Ave on Sept. 19.
“We often take the installation of child safety seats for granted,” said fire prevention officer, Cpt. Mike Richards in a press release. “The free car seat safety inspection is a great venue for education around keeping children restrained properly, while traveling in a motor vehicle.”
For those interested, an appointment is needed for this event. To schedule a free inspection, call 250-490-2318 or email jody.fotherby@penticton.ca
