There’s something boiling in the tanks at Dubh Glas Distillery, but it isn’t something you can drink.
Located in Gallagher Lake just north of Oliver, the distillery has shifted its focus from producing its signature Noteworthy Gin to making hand sanitizer, which it’s donating to front-line emergency personnel and other health-care workers.
It’s something owner Grant Stevely said he never imagined he’d be doing when he opened his business in the 2014.
“It literally happened in a short period of time,” he said, adding that he saw the need in the industry. “We fit. It was just a good fit for us.
“Our demand is certainly exceeding our supply.”
As a volunteer firefighter with the Oliver Fire Department, donating the hand sanitizer to emergency responders and other healthcare workers is also near to Stevely’s heart.
Stevely and his staff are gearing up to produce upwards of 200 litres of hand sanitizer a week, and are following the formulation provided by the World Health Organization, which contains three ingredients: alcohol, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.
“We produce alcohol,” Stevely said with a laugh.
He has had some donations of glycerin and hydrogen peroxide, adding the distillery could always use more.
“We got donations … from a farm, and the tattoo place in Penticton,” he said.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do that big initial batch if it wasn’t for the support from the community.”
And not only is Stevely donating what he makes, but his staff are also donating extra hours of their own time.
Stevely added he’s looked at “offsetting the philanthropy,” by possibly selling to larger organizations that can afford to pay for the hand sanitizer, but for now, his priority remains in helping those who can’t.
“When it first hit,” he said, “it was important that we were giving out a product that was needed.”