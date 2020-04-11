Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued on a downward trend across B.C. on Friday, updated figures from the province show.
A total of 128 British Columbians are being treated in hospital for the disease, down from 132 on Thursday, and down from a peak of 149 last Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has also dropped during the past week, to 65 from 72 on Friday.
But five more people have died from the disease, bringing the total number to 55. None of the deaths have been in the region served by Interior Health.
In the past 24 hours, there were 24 new cases of COVID-19, making the total number of people who’ve tested positive 1,410.
There were two new cases in Interior Health, for a total of 132, a number little changed over the past week.
Of all those British Columbians who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, 879 have recovered and no longer require isolation. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.
Although COVID-19 patient numbers are holding relatively steady, the province continues to prepare for a possible surge in cases, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
“The 271-bed Vancouver Convention Centre health centre and 80 new beds at Royal Columbian Hospital are set up as alternate care sites and ready to be operationalized as needed,” Dix said in a news release. “This is a critical step to ensure that B.C. is prepared for the worst as we work for the best outcome.”
There are also more than 4,400 empty hospital beds across the province, with the space freed up through cancellation of scheduled procedures and early discharges.
The region served by Interior Health has a population of about 750,000, and includes cities such as Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and Vernon.
The Island Health region, with a slightly larger population area, has 84 COVID-19 cases.
There was no press conference on the updated figures, just a press release, owing to the Good Friday holiday. However, there will be another press conference today.