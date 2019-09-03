It’s going to get hot tomorrow night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Loverboy front man Mike Reno, whose band will be performing with Styx, spent his day off Tuesday at the Penticton Golf and Country Club with friends, a small luxury hard to come by when on tour.
“It’s nice to have a day off,” the singer said. “Normally, I’d wake up in Sacramento yesterday and have a show tonight, but today’s a day off. It’s great, I got to play a round of golf with my friends.”
An added bonus is being in Penticton, Reno’s home town.
“I get a little tingly feeling when I come back to Penticton,” he said. “We drove from the Kelowna airport to Penticton, and on the way down, I passed where my brother lived, where my mother lived, where I lived … and it’s just a special time. I love Penticton.”
Reno moved to Penticton from New Westminster at a young age.
“I came to school at Carmi halfway through Grade 5 with a Beatles jacket, Beatles boots and Beatles hat,” he said.
He still reconnects with his old school friends whenever he’s in town.
“There’s a group of us called The Immediate,” he said, forming a fist. “It’s like the fingers of a fist.”
In his teen years, Reno formed his first band, The Bash Boys.
Then Morning Glory followed, which Reno said used to play on the roof of Dog ‘n Suds in The Cannery building.
“Cool. Very cool. That was a prestigious gig, to play on the roof of Dog ‘n Suds,” he recalled.
Friend Jim Cumming remembered Morning Glory playing on a flatbed truck in Keremeos, an event to which he had to hitchhike.
“That was classic,” said Cumming.
Band members went their separate ways and Reno joined Synergy, then later Spunk, and after a three-year stint in Toronto, eventually formed Loverboy.
“All the different bands kind of led up to Loverboy,” he said. “I was kind of working my way up to it.”
Fast-forward 40 years and the band is still together.
“It’s a brotherhood,” he said. “It’s a family. We’ve all worked really hard at keeping it together.”
Reno noticed Penticton has changed with the times, too.
“We went to The Peach last night, thank God that’s still there,” he said. “Some things have stayed the same. The town is kind of the same, but it’s kind of polished up.”
