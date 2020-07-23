There’s extra paperwork on its way to Victoria this week, after the Provincial Emergency Program was called upon three times to cover the cost of marine rescues on the Okanagan River channel in Penticton.
As it passes through the city, the river is considered provincial jurisdiction, meaning the Penticton Fire Department gets reimbursed for its rescue services, Chris Forster said in a phone interview Thursday, his last day as deputy chief before retirement.
“It allows us to provide that extra service without the extra cost to local taxpayers,” he said.
The same goes for Okanagan and Skaha lakes, he continued, if rescues occur more than 30 metres from shore, where the city’s jurisdiction ends.
Forster said the funding arrangement has been in place for years, and is similar to one between the city and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, but wasn’t sure what the average bill is for a rescue.
The three missions on the river channel this week all ended successfully and involved use of the department’s jet-ski, which it keeps moored at Skaha Lake.
The first two, Monday and Tuesday, involved groups of as many as seven people falling off their floaties and struggling to get to shore, while the third one on Wednesday resulted from a woman going in and becoming separated from her husband. She got out at Green Mountain Road, while he floated another three kilometres to the end of the channel at Skaha Lake.
Forster said it’s imperative people going on the water wear personal floatation devices and know how to swim.
The river “is pretty smooth-flowing,” he said, “and that’s where people take the calculated risk and don’t think it’s a big deal.”
Floaters are also urged people not to tie their tubes together
“The problem is you have the bridge abutments, and the way the water flows, one tube goes one way and the other tube goes the other way,” he said.
Even more dangerous is people tying themselves to their tubes, as a young man did in 2017, resulting in his death when he and his friends got stuck under the Green Mountain Road bridge.
“So when the tube flipped, it pushed him under and he now had a rope under tension holding him underwater,” said Forster.
“If he had not tied himself to the tube, he would be alive today.”
Forster retired after 27 years with the Penticton Fire Department.
“He defines leadership with everything he does, and has been an incredible asset for the PFD,” the department said in an online tribute Thursday.
Rob Trupp is being promoted from captain to assistant chief.