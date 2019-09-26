A former administrator of the Penticton Minor Hockey Association is suing for wrongful dismissal, claiming she lost her job after the group unilaterally decided she could no longer work from home.
Pam Anderson is seeking an award of $35,000 in small claims court to make up for lost wages after PMHA allegedly breached a “fundamental term” of her employment contract.
Her notice of claim states “it was a condition of (Anderson’s) employment agreed to by the parties, both verbally and in writing, that the (PMHA) would have flexible working hours to allow her to engage in alternate employment operating a home daycare and that she could perform her (PMHA) work duties from her home.”
Anderson claims she received a letter from PMHA dated Nov. 26, 2018, that stated she would henceforth be required “to work during specific hours on specific days and to perform those duties in the (PMHA) office.”
The letter also allegedly warned that “failure to sign and return a copy of the letter or a letter of resignation by Dec. 15, (2018), would constitute immediate resignation from the position.”
Anderson suggests PMHA effectively “terminated her employment without just cause,” despite her having been a “valuable and reliable employee” since 2007.
She also alleges that at no time were any concerns regarding her work performance raised, nor was she advised “that her position with the (PMHA) was in jeopardy.”
Since her dismissal, Anderson says, she has “taken all reasonable steps to mitigate her loss by seeking alternative, similar employment but has been unsuccessful to date.” Her claim states she was earning $2,500 per month, plus benefits, at the time of her dismissal.
PMHA is represented by Penticton legal firm Boyle & Co., which hadn’t been served the lawsuit as of Thursday and therefore wasn’t in a position to comment.
