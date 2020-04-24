There was such a thing as a free lunch Friday in Penticton – about 40 of them, actually.
Thanks to an undisclosed donation from Kettle Valley Memorial Services, every meal at Front Street restaurant Wild Scallion was free from noon until 2 p.m.
“This is something that we need. Not only to get local businesses a bit of income, but also to get people out into the community,” said Lauren Zucchiatti, a laid-off casino employee who was among the last to get a complimentary lunch.
“Some of us don’t have much income right now, so to have little bit of a treat is a pick-me-up during some tough times.”
Kevin Smith, one of the owners of the family run Kettle Valley Memorial Services, said he was pleased to see so many people take advantage of the offer, which he publicized Thursday on Facebook.
“I think it was fantastic to actually see people come out, leave their house, be there and support their local business,” said Smith. “It’s not necessarily the business supporting people, but people supporting the business.”
Smith and his partners still have the ability to give, so they plan to continue doing so.
“We are in a blessed positon right now, and my wife and I always said the day we become business owners in this town, we are going to give back in a massive way,” he explained.
“Our partners, Joel and Mickey Lesperance, who own JL Interior, they are of the same mindset as us. They’re a young couple like us and they’re two of the most giving people. They’re the main reason Kettle Valley Memorial is open for business right now.”
The funeral home, which opened in January 2019, is now challenging others businesses to follow its lead.
“My hope,” said Smith, “is with people seeing this and other businesses seeing what we did is that they do the same thing.”