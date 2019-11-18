With five years and approximately 60,000 volunteer hours under his belt, retiring Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre president Don Wilson is a hard act to follow.
Last week, Wilson was presented a community leadership award by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union. The award selection committee made its selection based on Wilson’s leadership and community involvement. Only 40 volunteers were selected and recognized with the Simple Generosity Award in B.C.
Not only qualifying as one of Penticton’s highest performing volunteers, Wilson has also successfully managed a 12,000-square-foot seniors’ facility with approximately 200 volunteers and one full-time staff member.
“It’s been a challenge,” said Wilson.
“We operate one of the largest seniors’ centres in the province, with over 1,000 members, many who have their own ideas how things should be run.”
Wilson joined the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre in 2008, and after serving several years on the board, was elected president in 2014.
“Things were much simpler at the centre at that time. We worked hard to keep cost down and offer members a broad range of activities.
“We have some serious problems that will have to be addressed soon if we are to keep operating at the same level as previous years. For instance, we need $48,000 to replace our HVAC system so we can deliver the right heat to the right rooms. We also need another $50,000 to replace the flooring in the Great Hall.”
Also high on Wilson’s priority list of things yet to be done are proposed expansions that will add approximately 4,000 square feet to the existing building. The centre has recently renewed its 20-year lease with the City of Penticton, which has approved the expansion.
“And then that’s it for us”, he said. “Out footprint in the park will not increase beyond that”
“I am not riding off into the sunset,” added Wilson.
“I still have another year to serve on the board as past president.”
