A relief package crafted to help get Penticton residents and businesses through the pandemic is now official.
Council on Tuesday gave final approval to a suite of measures it decided upon at a special meeting in April.
Chief among the offerings is wiping out the planned 2.9% tax increase, offering 10% discounts on utility bills and waiving the cost of building permits for home renovations worth up to $100,000.
The relief package is worth a total of about $1.5 million, $960,000 of which will be funded from reserves, while the balance will come in the form of reduced revenues, mainly from city-owned utilities.
All told, it will save the average residential property owner $10 to $30 this year, and the average non-residential property owner $500 to $800, according to city staff.